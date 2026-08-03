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New report finds Oklahomans do not want state-required religion

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:25 AM CDT
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, speaks to reporters alongside Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley after a rally for religious freedom on Friday, July 21, 2023, on the front lawn of the TPS Service Center.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, speaks to reporters alongside Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley after a rally for religious freedom on Friday, July 21, 2023, on the front lawn of the TPS Service Center.

A report by a coalition of public interest groups found that 87% of Oklahomans believe religious freedom means politicians have no right to dictate what their children believe in. That’s a key finding in the new report titled, "Public Schools, Personal Faith" issued by the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and several other public interest nonprofits.

Appleseed’s spokesperson Erika Wright said they want Oklahomans to know that their neighbors don’t support policies that force a state-required religion in their schools.

“And in particular, we want Oklahoma's elected officials to understand that their constituents do not support policies like this for multiple reasons,” Erika Wright said.

The report points out two bills introduced by public officials - one required schools to include a period for prayer and scripture reading, and the other would have allowed teachers to refuse specific instruction based on religious beliefs or use the Bible in their teachings. Both bills did not pass but can be revisited.

The poll of 13-hundred self-identified registered voters in Oklahoma was conducted last summer using online sampling and text messaging. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9%.

The groups that put together this report are part of a movement to support Oklahoma public schools and church-state separation.

A webinar detailing their findings is scheduled for August 15.
Tags
Local & Regional EducationPolitics and Religion
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
See stories by Angel Ford