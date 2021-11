Fiona Ritchie finds herself 2000 radio shows into her journey with The Thistle & Shamrock -- time flies when you're having fun. Now, Ritchie shares music and memories from across the decades, with artists including Alan Stivell, Battlefield Band, Tony Cuffe, Clannad and Corrina Hewat.

