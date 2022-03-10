MLB and players agree to a new labor contract, paving the way to a full 2022 season

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a new collective bargaining agreement — paving the way for baseball's return on April 7.

The new collective bargaining agreement must be approved by both sides before it becomes official, according to MLB.com.

If that happens, the three-month lockout will be lifted and offseason training for players would resume. MLB spring training camps are expected to begin this Sunday.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.