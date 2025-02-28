Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after Trump meeting gets heated

Updated February 28, 2025 at 19:09 PM ET

A potential deal between the United States and Ukraine intended to pave the way for an end to the war with Russia was up in the air Friday, after a meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday grew contentious.

Trump told Zelenskyy, "You're not acting at all thankful" for the support Zelenskyy's country had received from the United States, adding that the Ukrainian leader had been disrespectful and telling him, "You're gambling with World War III."

Zelenskyy tried to object, saying he has "all the respect for your country" and saying, "I said thanks," as Trump raised his voice to speak over him.

A scheduled news conference between the two men was subsequently canceled. Zelenskyy left the White House but didn't take questions.

Zelenskyy came to Washington and was expected to sign a deal that would give the United States access to Ukrainian rare earth and critical minerals. But the heated session — with raised voices and cross talk playing out in front of TV cameras — left the future of the negotiations uncertain.

The argument came at the end of a lengthy question-and-answer session with reporters, after Trump defended his approach with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was trying to broker a deal between two parties.

"I'm not aligned with anybody. I'm aligned with the United States of America, and for the good of the world, I'm aligned with the world, and I want to get this thing over with," Trump said.

Vice President Vance then defended Trump's approach as "diplomacy."

That elicited a strong response from Zelenskyy, who said Putin had broken previous deals. "He broke the ceasefire. He killed our people. ... What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?" said Ukraine's president, who has been seeking greater security assurances as part of any deal to end the war.

Trump later told reporters, "They should have an immediate ceasefire."

Vance accused Zelenskyy of trying to "litigate this in front of the American media," accusing him of running propaganda tours, campaigning for Democrats in Pennsylvania during the election and being ungrateful.

Zelenskyy asked, "Have you ever been to Ukraine? Have you seen the problems we have? Come once."

"Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country," Vance said.

"During the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have nice ocean and don't feel now. But you will feel it in the future. God bless, you will not have war," Zelenskyy said with his arms crossed. Trump interjected by saying, "Don't tell us what we're gonna feel. We're trying to solve a problem."

As the two leaders raised their voices, each trying to speak over the other, Zelenskyy said, "You will feel influence."

Zelenskyy addresses the tense meeting

Trump took to social media after the exchange, writing on his Truth Social platform that he had "determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace."

Zelenskyy addressed the tense exchange during an interview on Fox News, telling host Bret Baier that Ukraine was in fact "ready for peace," while repeatedly stressing the importance of security guarantees for his country.

The Ukrainian leader said it was regrettable that the exchange occurred in front of cameras and not behind closed doors. "Yes, I think it was not good," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for American support in Ukraine's war with Russia. "We're thankful to Americans for all your support. You did a lot. I'm thankful to President Trump and to Congress, bipartisan support, and I was always very thankful for all our people," he said.

He declined to answer directly when pressed on whether he owed President Trump an apology, but when asked whether his relationship with President Trump could be salvaged, Zelenskyy told Baier, "Yes, of course."

"The free world needs a new leader"

It marked a dramatic shift in the reception of Ukraine's leader in Washington, drawing criticism from top Democratic lawmakers.

"President Trump and his administration continue to embarrass America on the world stage," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also of New York, said on social media.

Leaders in Europe joined in the call for continued support for Ukraine.

French and British leaders — who have each visited the White House this week — called Zelenskyy to ensure him of Europe's total backing.

"There is an aggressor, which is Russia, and a people who have suffered aggression, which is Ukraine," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters, demanding respect for those fighting for "their independence, for their children, and for the security of Europe."

"We will step up our support to Ukraine," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X. "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."

Asma Khalid contributed reporting from Washington, D.C. Eleanor Beardsley contributed reporting from Paris.

