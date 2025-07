President Trump on Monday announced that he would impose “very severe tariffs” on Russia if Vladimir Putin did not make a peace deal with Ukraine in 50 days. The tariff threat comes as Trump announced that he’ll be sending Patriot missile systems to NATO that would be used by Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to NPR’s Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR