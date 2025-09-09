Michigan judge dismisses charges against 15 pro-Trump 'fake electors'

A Michigan judge has dismissed criminal charges against 15 people who signed false certificates saying Donald Trump won the state's electoral votes in 2020.

It's the latest loss for prosecutors' efforts to hold accountable people associated with Trump's attempt to overturn his election loss.

In May, an Arizona judge sent that state's so-called "fake elector" case back to a grand jury. The Nevada case is stuck in a jurisdictional issue after a court dismissed the case last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR