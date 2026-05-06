Democrats gain midterm edge, NPR poll shows. And, U.S. pauses 'Project Freedom'

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

More than 80% of Americans say pain at the pump is straining their household budgets and a striking majority blames the president, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. The poll found that President Trump faces his lowest popularity ever and is experiencing major declines with key demographics since being sworn in for his second term. Most Americans said the economy isn't working for them. The war in Iran — which has directly led to higher gas prices — is increasingly unpopular. Those challenges have given Democrats a distinct advantage in the midterm elections. When asked which party's candidate they'd vote for if congressional elections took place today, Democrats led by 10 points.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images A gas pump stands at a station in Manhattan on April 21 in New York City. Most Americans say that high gas prices are straining their household budget, according to a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll.

🎧 While Democrats have an edge in enthusiasm, especially among white voters with college degrees, they are struggling with other Democratic pillar groups, like young voters and Black and Latino voters, NPR's Domenico Montanaro says. Currently, Democrats are the favorites to take back the House, but a lot of work remains for them to guarantee a win. Trump's low approval "can be a real albatross for Republican candidates," Montanaro says, especially when some key groups seem to be turning away. People who make less than $50,000 a year, white men and women without college degrees and rural voters had a positive approval of Trump shortly after he was sworn in. Now, those demographics have flipped and more of each group disapproves of how he is doing. Latinos and young voters have also heavily moved away from the president. Moreover, Republicans face the challenge of motivating Trump's base to turn out when he isn't on the ballot, Montanaro says.

with other Democratic pillar groups, like young voters and Black and Latino voters, NPR's Domenico Montanaro says. Currently, Democrats are the favorites to take back the House, but a lot of work remains for them to guarantee a win. Trump's low approval "can be a real albatross for Republican candidates," Montanaro says, especially when some key groups seem to be turning away. People who make less than $50,000 a year, white men and women without college degrees and rural voters had a positive approval of Trump shortly after he was sworn in. Now, those demographics have flipped and more of each group disapproves of how he is doing. Latinos and young voters have also heavily moved away from the president. Moreover, Republicans face the challenge of motivating Trump's base to turn out when he isn't on the ballot, Montanaro says. ➡️ The economy has also altered Americans' plans and perspectives on traveling this year. Travel advisers note that Americans are booking cheaper domestic trips rather than overseas travel to Europe. Jet fuel prices have roughly doubled since the start of the war in Iran, raising airfares and prompting some airlines to cut flights.

The Trump administration says its effort to get ships out of the Strait of Hormuz and protect them from Iranian attacks is over for now. Last night, the president said the operation he calls "Project Freedom" was paused due to "great progress" toward a final agreement with Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that the U.S. is now only focused on defensive operations, meaning that unless the U.S. is shot at, it will not attack Iran.

🎧 Though the president touted progress in negotiations, Rubio's messaging yesterday afternoon suggested the U.S. and Iran are early in the process, NPR's Franco Ordoñez tells Up First. Rubio said that both sides are still trying to figure out what specific issues they are willing to negotiate. He also said that the U.S. and the global community must not allow Iran to normalize the idea that it can control the Strait of Hormuz, but he did not specify what actions would take place otherwise.

Trump largely succeeded in punishing the Indiana lawmakers who opposed his redistricting plan last year. The president backed challengers going against seven incumbent state senators. Five of the seven incumbents lost their races, some by a landslide. One senator won their race, and the other is in a race still too close to call.

🎧 Trump's success in Indiana is another example of how nothing will change his base's view of him, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. Aside from the Indiana state Senate races, it is usually hard to unseat an incumbent. That remained true for U.S. House members on the ballot. But nearly every incumbent facing a primary challenger in Indiana received less than 70% of the vote, according to Fowler. One incumbent who raised 100 times more than his opponent, barely won his race. Another faced a tight race against an opponent who never filed any fundraising reports. The results suggest voters are signaling a desire for change, Fowler says. He adds that Democratic turnout has surged so far in states that have held primaries, while Republican participation hasn't been as impressive. If the trend continues into the November midterms, the country could look different politically next year.

Watch this

/

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is known not only for her skills on the court but also for her negotiating abilities. The pro basketball player secured a new contract that increased players' share of WNBA revenues. The contracts multiplied salaries so much so that the lowest-paid players in 2026 will be paid more than the highest-paid one in 2025. Collier, vice president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association, publicly critiqued league management last year. She said her statement was necessary before contract negotiations. In an NPR video interview with Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep, Collier discussed the new WNBA contract, the upcoming season and her future in basketball. Listen to the interview or watch it on YouTube.

Life advice

Matthew Murphy / Polk & Co. / Polk & Co. A scene from The Lost Boys

Mother's Day is Sunday, and finding the perfect gift for the moms and mother figures in your life can be challenging. If you're drawing a blank, don't fret. Life Kit's listeners shared the best gift they've ever received for the holiday. Check out some of their favorite ideas:

🎁 Share your favorite comforting recipe. It's something that can be used over and over again.

🎁 Plan a weekend getaway, especially one that allows moms to enjoy an activity or hobby their children love too.

🎁 If you've left the nest, try surprising your mom with a visit. It could bring unexpected joy to her day.

🎁 Help young children serve breakfast in bed, or have older children take it upon themselves to make something they know their mother would love. The effort of a homemade meal can go a long way to showing the mom in your life some appreciation.

Want more ideas? Get tips from a Hallmark card writer on how to write a personal letter to your mom. Then, try this guide and arrange supermarket flowers like a pro to go with your card. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Maxim Basinski/Getty /

The 2026 Tony Award nominations were announced yesterday. Two musicals, The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon!, are tied for 12 each. Check out all the nominees here. In Portland, Ore., an all-ages group called the Food Court 5000 is turning mall walking into performance art. Dressed in retro spandex and sweatbands, they have altered their weekly stroll into a fun parade with '80s music blasting. Hantavirus may have spread from passenger to passenger on a cruise ship anchored off the coast of Cape Verde, according to the World Health Organization. It's a rare occurance, as, the virus typically spreads through exposure to rodent urine, feces or saliva.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR