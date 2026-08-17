USS Washington to relieve USS Lincoln after concerns about the crew's mental health

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The USS Washington is on its way to the Middle East to relieve the USS Lincoln.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

The Lincoln has been at the center of concerns over mental health issues, as well as lack of sufficient food and basic supplies, including soap. In a few minutes, we'll speak with Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, who's been in touch with relatives of sailors aboard the ship. But first, NPR has learned that supply chain issues haven't been limited to just this one carrier since the U.S. launched its war with Iran.

MARTIN: To hear more about this, we have reporter Steve Walsh with member station WHRO in Norfolk. Good morning, Steve.

STEVE WALSH, BYLINE: Morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So there have been reports about families highlighting problems on board the USS Lincoln. We've heard a lot of those stories from you. Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers. How is the Trump administration responding?

WALSH: This has been a grueling deployment. USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in January before the war with Iran started, and sailors had been on the ship since the war began. The head of Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, wrapped up a tour of the region Saturday, which included a visit to USS Lincoln. He praised the sacrifice of the sailors. Cooper is quoted as saying, "history will record this deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era."

The administration has also been pushing back against reports from families who say the crews are under strain, including reports of sailors jumping overboard. Asked on Friday if the deployment had gone on too long, President Trump said, no, not nearly long enough.

MARTIN: Steve, what have you heard from sailors and their families about these comments?

WALSH: So not every sailor has the same reaction. I talked to the former acting head of force resiliency for the Navy. A Navy veteran, Andrea Goldstein, was in charge when the Navy was dealing with the rash of suicides in 2022 and 2023. She says the changes the Navy made started with creating a healthy command climate on the ships.

ANDREA GOLDSTEIN: It's not one comment. It's creating an ambient environment of disrespect.

WALSH: Dismissing sailors' concerns can actually make their situation worse. She says sailors may not recognize the impact of their constant stress until months after their deployment finally is over.

MARTIN: So can you just tell us a bit more about what conditions are like on these Navy ships in the Middle East right now, recognizing that many Americans, at this point in our history, don't have a personal connection to military service? So tell us what you can about it.

WALSH: Right. So the problems with logistics are not confined to USS Lincoln. Supply lines have been strained since the beginning of the war. I talked with Sam Howard, a former Navy captain who lives in Virginia Beach. His son was on one of the ships in the USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, which carries sailors and Marines. His son told him they quickly ran low on hygiene products and other supplies. The crew returned to their home port in Japan in late July, but they still haven't received all of their mail and care packages. As a former captain, Howard says he understands how quickly fatigue can set in.

SAM HOWARD: I asked him very specifically about watch rotation and not having any port visits. And the comment that he made was, you know, not knowing when you're going to get a break, it was - was really among the toughest things that he experienced.

MARTIN: And now the Abraham Lincoln has been out to sea for more than 260 days. Do we know when they will be back?

WALSH: So USS George Washington is now on its way to relieve USS Lincoln with their 5,000 sailors. It's hard to pinpoint when the Washington will arrive. Normally, you would expect both carriers to remain in the region for a week or so, but a Navy official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly told me that there is no standard handoff period. So the Lincoln could leave rather quickly once USS Washington arrives in the region.

MARTIN: That's Steve Walsh with WHRO in Norfolk. Steve, thank you.

WALSH: Thanks, Michel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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