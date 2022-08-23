© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
NPR National News

In a battle of Manhattan, Rep. Nadler tops fellow Democratic Rep. Maloney

By NPR's Washington Desk
Published August 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks at a candidate forum for New York's 12th Congressional District on Aug. 10.
Frank Franklin II
/
AP
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks at a candidate forum for New York's 12th Congressional District on Aug. 10.

In a battle of Manhattan, Rep. Jerry Nadler has beaten fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a closely watched primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

The two incumbents, who both chair powerful committees for the House Democratic caucus, were placed in the same district after redistricting. (Nadler has represented the Upper West Side for years, with Maloney representing the Upper East Side.)

Nadler and Maloney were both first elected in 1992, and have largely voted the same over the years, with some key exceptions.

Maloney had outraised her opponents, but Nadler received some key endorsements, including from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Another candidate, Suraj Patel, a former Obama aide, finished third.

Nadler is expected to take the House seat, since the district leans so heavily Democratic. His opponent in November is Republican Michael Zumbluskas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

