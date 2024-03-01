© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Friday Evening's News Roundup: March 1, 2024

Published March 1, 2024 at 6:34 PM CST
  • Scores of organizations call on elected officials to remove Ryan Walters.
  • Fires continue to burn in the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma.
  • Oklahoma's Lieutenant Governor resigned from a cabinet position.
  • Oklahoma's Attorney General reacts to the state being one of the worst in the nation for women killed by men.
  • Oklahoma City's police chief is retiring.
  • The Tulsa Women's Commission is tackling childcare issues in the city.
  • A recent audit says Oklahoma's elections are secure.
  • A state bill that would ban phones in schools has advanced.
  • Four Oklahoma men are convicted in a $100 million construction bid rigging conspiracy.
  • A new pizza joint is opening in Tulsa to replace a shuttered one.
  • The OKC Thunder's recent win streak has come to an end.
