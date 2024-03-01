Friday Evening's News Roundup: March 1, 2024
- Scores of organizations call on elected officials to remove Ryan Walters.
- Fires continue to burn in the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma.
- Oklahoma's Lieutenant Governor resigned from a cabinet position.
- Oklahoma's Attorney General reacts to the state being one of the worst in the nation for women killed by men.
- Oklahoma City's police chief is retiring.
- The Tulsa Women's Commission is tackling childcare issues in the city.
- A recent audit says Oklahoma's elections are secure.
- A state bill that would ban phones in schools has advanced.
- Four Oklahoma men are convicted in a $100 million construction bid rigging conspiracy.
- A new pizza joint is opening in Tulsa to replace a shuttered one.
- The OKC Thunder's recent win streak has come to an end.