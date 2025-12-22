Oklahoma’s campaign finance database is back online

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission voted unanimously on Friday to restore public access to the state’s online campaign finance database and seek legal action against a software developer that failed to deliver on a revamped system.

The Guardian system has been offline since mid-September in anticipation of Guardian 2.0, which promised features like enhanced security and a mobile-friendly interface. The Legislature appropriated $2 million for the project in 2024, and the Ethics Commission selected software developer RFD & Associates to complete the project.

Guardian 2.0 was first set to launch in July, then pushed back to September due to technical difficulties. A beta version of the system was rolled out on Oct. 29, but continues to lack public access to campaign finance reports.

The prolonged absence of an online filing system drew criticism from lawmakers and good government advocates, who maintain that quick and efficient access to campaign finance records is necessary to hold officials accountable.

During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Ethics Commission voted to terminate the contract with RFD & Associates and coordinate with the attorney general’s office to try to recoup taxpayer funds paid to the Texas-based company.

A call to RFD & Associates on Friday afternoon went straight to voicemail. The company is listed on Google as permanently closed.

Within minutes of the commission’s vote, the Guardian system was publicly accessible and up-to-date on recently filed campaign finance reports.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who is running as a Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2026, praised the commission’s vote.

“It is critical that citizens have access to campaign finance reports and that online filing is fully functional,” Drummond said in a written statement. “I appreciate the quick work of the Ethics Commission to ensure transparency as we enter into an election year.”