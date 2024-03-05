© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Tuesday Evening's News Roundup: March 5, 2024

Published March 5, 2024 at 7:57 PM CST

A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.

  • Zink Lake begins to fill with water from the Arkansas River.
  • Crews are fighting a handful of grass fires in Green Country.
  • OSDE is holding off on Edmond Public Schools' accreditation hearing over library books.
  • A young representative on Oklahoma City's southside is making sure the Latin community is engaged in the civic process.
  • OSDE says it's expanding a reading partnership with Tulsa Public Schools.
  • The Osage Nation is celebrating a $40+ million grant to expand internet access.
  • The Oklahoma Supreme Court says a petition to raise the state's minimum wage can continue.
  • An Oklahoma sheriff's office is moving to dismiss a lawsuit over an inmate's death.
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder fall out of first place in the Western Conference.
Tags
The KWGS News Roundup KWGS NewsPodcast