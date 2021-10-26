-
On the occasion of her first-ever career retrospective, we speak with the legendary artist and feminist, Judy Chicago (born 1939). "Judy Chicago: A…
It was meant to be Felix Mendelssohn's instrumental requiem for his late sister, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – but it became his own requiem, too. Classical…
It was his final chamber work, and his final bid for musical immortality – and Franz Schubert made it count. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces…
Many people have been incorrectly praised as a "Renaissance Man," but the phrase perfectly describes Mr. John Lurie. Music, acting, painting, writing --…
On this edition of ST, we present a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and…
The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with…
Welcome to Season 6 of the Museum Confidential podcast, a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. Our first episode begins with…
On this episode we road trip to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to chat with Associate Curator, Allison Glenn. "Promise, Witness, Remembrance" at…
On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, host Jason Heilman speaks via Zoom with pianist Barron Ryan. No stranger to Tulsa audiences, Barron has been performing…
TheRese Aduni has been hard at work on her documentary, "Rebuilding Black Wall Street." The film uses 16mm film footage shot by TheRese's father and…