The KWGS News Roundup

Wednesday Evening's News Roundup: March 6, 2024

Published March 6, 2024 at 11:41 PM CST

A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.

  • Counter-protesters show up in force in response to a hate group picketing outside Owasso High School.
  • Super Tuesday results in Oklahoma aren't surprising, but the presidential race wasn't the only thing on the ballot for some Oklahomans.
  • A death row inmate has been denied clemency.
  • Oklahoma lawmakers move to protect Gov. Stitt's cabinet.
  • A new bill to encourage irrigators to monitor water use better is making way through the legislature.
  • A song from Killers of the Flower Moon will be performed live at the Oscars this weekend.
  • The USPS is considering moving all major processing in the state to Oklahoma City, but it wants input from Tulsa residents first.
  • The director of the First Americans Museum is stepping down.
  • The University of Tulsa Women's Basketball team is No. 1 in the AAC regular season.
