Thursday Evening's News Roundup: March 7, 2024
A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.
- A plan for high-density housing in Tulsa has been met with resistance.
- Tulsa's elected officials are debating a raise to the mayor's salary as well as their own.
- Gov. Stitt says he's suing the state attorney general.
- The Cherokee Nation is set to vote on a tobacco tax compact with the state.
- A tax credit bill is being debated over whether it actually helps families or supports private, religious organizations.
- The Oklahoma House rolled back a voter-approved criminal justice reform initiative.
- The construction of a new multimillion-dollar amphitheater in Broken Arrow gets the green light from the city council.