The KWGS News Roundup

Thursday Evening's News Roundup: March 7, 2024

Published March 7, 2024 at 8:39 PM CST
A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.

  • A plan for high-density housing in Tulsa has been met with resistance.
  • Tulsa's elected officials are debating a raise to the mayor's salary as well as their own.
  • Gov. Stitt says he's suing the state attorney general.
  • The Cherokee Nation is set to vote on a tobacco tax compact with the state.
  • A tax credit bill is being debated over whether it actually helps families or supports private, religious organizations.
  • The Oklahoma House rolled back a voter-approved criminal justice reform initiative.
  • The construction of a new multimillion-dollar amphitheater in Broken Arrow gets the green light from the city council.
