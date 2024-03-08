Friday Evening's News Roundup: March 8, 2024
A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.
- Oklahoma's senior U.S. senator criticizes Biden's State of the Union address.
- USPS has received input from Tulsans about a possible processing move to OKC.
- The push for a health and wellness center for the Tulsa wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard is heard by officials.
- Cashless tolling will be coming to turnpikes across Oklahoma soon.
- How do you rehabilitate wildfire-ravaged land? Do nothing.