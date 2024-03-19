© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Tuesday Evening's News Roundup: March 19, 2024

Published March 19, 2024 at 7:20 PM CDT
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8. For LGBTQ+ youth, additional help can be reached at the Trevor Project.

A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.

  • An Oklahoma state senator has introduced a bill to enhance penalties for individuals that bully people who later die by suicide.
  • Grove, Oklahoma is suing a real estate developer for millions over an incomplete retail center.
  • A counselor at a Tulsa-area high school discusses hate crimes against LGBTQ+ students in school.
  • A local non-profit has received a major gift from a philanthropist.
  • The nation’s first religious charter school is being praised by Oklahoma's governor as lawsuits swirl.
  • The late Toby Keith will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tags
The KWGS News Roundup KWGS NewsPodcast