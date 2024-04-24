© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Wednesday Evening's News Roundup: April 24, 2024

Published April 24, 2024 at 6:19 PM CDT
A major Oklahoma health provider is coming to Tulsa. GolfSuites has closed its doors after it breached its lease agreement with the Jenks Riverwalk. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is concerned a state bill that criminalizes unauthorized immigration will keep people from reporting crimes. Oklahoma Natural Gas is asking the state Corporation Commission to approve a rate hike. The ambulance provider in Oklahoma City and Tulsa says it's had a more than $200 million of economic impact on the state. The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action tonight in the Playoffs.

