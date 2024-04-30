© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Tuesday Evening's News Roundup: April 30, 2024

Published April 30, 2024 at 6:37 PM CDT
A Tulsa city councilor has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. A Tulsa-area official has been named to a state-wide position by the governor. Oklahoma lawmakers have a message for people affected by the tornados that roared through Oklahoma this weekend: help is on the way. Price gougers beware: Oklahoma has enacted the Emergency Price Stabilization Act in 12 counties following the destructive tornadoes that hit across the state over the weekend. A broadway musical that’s based in Tulsa has been nominated for several awards.

The KWGS News Roundup KWGS NewsPodcast