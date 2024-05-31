Friday Evening's News Roundup: May 31, 2024

Governor Kevin Stitt says Donald Trump’s felony conviction will spook companies away from New York and other states in the northeast. Today and tomorrow mark the 103rd anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The city of Claremore, Rogers Country, and the Cherokee Nation respond to the tornado that struck on May 25. A levee system that was pushed almost to its breaking point five years ago is now getting fixed. Governor Stitt asks most of Oklahoma’s tribal nations to strike a deal on tribal tag compacts. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning about an invasive species.