Thursday Evening's News Roundup: June 6, 2024

More charges have been filed against a former Tulsa County juvenile detention officer over alleged abuse at the facility. The Tulsa Police Department may not get a new headquarters this year after all. Oklahoma lawmakers continue to debate using state money to fund private education. Several Tulsa-area students are winners of a National Merit Scholarship. The Oklahoma AARP is advocating against proposed utility rate hikes. A police officer in Broken Arrow is on leave from his department after a contentious arrest.