© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KWGS News Roundup

Thursday Evening's News Roundup: June 6, 2024

Published June 6, 2024 at 10:21 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

More charges have been filed against a former Tulsa County juvenile detention officer over alleged abuse at the facility. The Tulsa Police Department may not get a new headquarters this year after all. Oklahoma lawmakers continue to debate using state money to fund private education. Several Tulsa-area students are winners of a National Merit Scholarship. The Oklahoma AARP is advocating against proposed utility rate hikes. A police officer in Broken Arrow is on leave from his department after a contentious arrest.

Tags
The KWGS News Roundup KWGS NewsPodcast