15 More Oklahomans Dead from COVID-19, the Most Reported in 1 Day Since Late April

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 15 additional deaths from COVID-19, the most in a single day since April 21 and tied for third-most over the course of the pandemic.

One death happened in the past 24 hours. Nine of the 15 deaths reported Tuesday were adults 65 or older, four were adults between 50 and 64 years old, and two were adults between 18 and 35 years old.

None of the deaths was in Tulsa County. Four happened in Oklahoma County, which now leads the state with 102, one more than Tulsa.

COVID-19 has officially killed 566 Oklahomans since March 18.

The state health department reported 861 new coronavirus infections, raising the total to 39,463. Tulsa County had 262 of those cases, its fourth-highest increase to date. The county's total now stands at 9,418, second to Oklahoma County's 9,593.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell for the third straight day since reaching a peak of 1,093, dropping from 845. Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 174 to 177.

As of Monday evening, 504 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, 124 fewer than the previous report on Friday evening. Of those hospitalized Monday, 421 had confirmed positive tests. Overall, 232 Oklahomans were in intensive care units, 26 fewer than on Friday.

The state reported 24% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Monday.

Tulsa County reported 168 residents hospitalized as of Monday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,375 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 1,154 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 32,319. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,578 active cases of COVID-19.

Tulsa County reported a total of 8,010 patients recovered as of Tuesday, an increase of 249 from the day before. The county has 1,307 active cases, 13 more than the day before.

The state's overall positive test rate on Monday was 6.8%, up from 6.7% at the end of last week. Out of 20,537 tests reported Monday, 10.5% were positive.