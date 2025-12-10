As psychiatric crisis team faces funding shortfall, woman credits COPES with recovery: ‘You kept me alive’

When a Tulsa woman left a voicemail thanking the crisis workers who helped pull her out of homelessness, violence and addiction, staff at COPES said it arrived at a time when their services and future are facing growing strain.

Melissa Hillebrandt’s path to stability was long and often dangerous. Years ago, she lived near 81st Street, pooling money with other unhoused residents for discounted leftover pizza.

She lost custody of her children, her housing and her financial stability after breaking with her husband. As she moved between motels, she was assaulted by a partner and said she was later trafficked while struggling with meth addiction.

Her situation worsened as she began living out of an RV. One day, a passerby noticed a handwritten sign taped to the outside that read, “Need help. Please call police.” With temperatures in triple digits, the caller feared Hillebrandt was in danger.

That call brought in COPES, Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services. The team is an alternative to a straight law enforcement response.

Vice President Amanda Bradley said responders found Hillebrandt without water or power and recovering from a recent assault. COPES staff secured temporary shelter for her and her dog and continued to visit regularly.

“We did not stop,” Bradley said describing Hillebrandt's story. “Now she is sober, finished high school at 47, started college and actually wants to work in a place like ours. She told us, ‘You kept me alive.’”

As first reported by Public Radio Tulsa, Hillebrandt eventually earned her high school equivalency in just two testing days and is now pursuing a psychology degree and medical tech certification.

She recently left COPES a voicemail saying, “What you do makes real changes in this world.”

Melissa Hillebrandt Hillebrandt's award for best overall lobbyist

Now Hillebrandt is in student government at Chattanooga State Community College and hopes to work at an organization like COPES in Tennessee.

Hillebrandt’s message arrived as COPES faces shrinking state funding. CEO Adam Andreassen said in a video on the COPES website that long-stable support has begun to waver.

“We really hope and trust that this is a temporary event, that we will quickly return to the point in time where everybody throughout the state understands that what we do saves money and saves lives and is a worthy investment,” he said.

COPES has launched a $150,000 year-end campaign to fill funding gaps. The William K. Warren Foundation has pledged a $50,000 match.

The agency said donations help crisis teams continue showing up for people like Hillebrandt when no one else can.