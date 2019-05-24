Animals Relocated Because of Flooding

Tulsa Animal Welfare employees, volunteers, the Humane Society of Tulsa and Tulsa SPCA worked together to load 100 animals from the TAW shelter to move them to Idaho for adoption.

The transfer of these animals make room at the shelter to take in another 100 stray animals that are displaced as a result of flooding in the Tulsa area over the next few days. TAW staff will work to re-unite the animals with owners or find new homes for them.

The animals were taken to Jones Riverside Airport in Jenks for transport. The private plane transportation is the result of a donation.