Bixby Flooding Update

The City of Bixby is continuing to monitor water levels and local impacts. Residents need to remain prepared and vigilant in the event there are any changes in local conditions. The following streets have been added to the closure list and will remain inaccessible until further notice:

The full list of street closures is as follows:

Riverview is closed at Stadium

174th is closed at Mingo – Residents are advised to use South 129th or 191st to Memorial.

Mingo is closed at 139th.

Riverview from Jefferson to 148th is closed

151st closed from Riverview to Mingo

Mingo closed from 151st to 161st

161st closed from Mingo to Garnett

Garnett closed from Hwy 64 to 161st

The Bentley Park Playground, parking lot near this area and trails along the Arkansas River in Bentley.