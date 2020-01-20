Capitol Restoration Project Work to Continue Throughout 2020 Legislative Session

The start of Oklahoma’s 2020 legislative session is two weeks away, and when lawmakers return, they'll be greeted by the familiar whine of power tools and other construction sounds.

A $250 million restoration project is still a couple of years away from completion.

"We understand that they have some important work to do. Unfortunately, due to time and budget, we don’t have the luxury of just suspending construction altogether," said Capitol Restoration Project Manager Trait Thompson. "This building is still a construction zone, and I think both the public that come to see the building and the legislators that work in the building need to understand that."

Rep. Mark McBride said it’s not all bad, though. Once lawmakers adjourned last year, crews got to work on House members’ offices, leaving him without a workspace until now.

"The back seat of my pickup is full of pamphlets and notebooks and all kinds of things because I don’t have anywhere to go with them," McBride said.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will have to move in the middle of session once his office’s permanent home is done, while the state treasurer will remain off-site until mid-May.

Since last session wrapped up in May, crews got work done on the second floor rotunda, but the fourth floor rotunda where groups often gather will be closed this session.

Work on the capitol started in 2015.