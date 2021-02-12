Cherokee Nation Hopeful Delegate To Congress Could Be Seated This Year

By 35 minutes ago
  • (From left) Kimberly Teehee, nominee for Cherokee Nation Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives; C-SPAN host Pedro Echeverria; and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on C-SPAN's Washington Journal on Sept. 19, 2019.
    (From left) Kimberly Teehee, nominee for Cherokee Nation Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives; C-SPAN host Pedro Echeverria; and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on C-SPAN's Washington Journal on Sept. 19, 2019.
    C-SPAN

Cherokee Nation's nominee to serve as the tribe's delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives is hopeful she could be seated in Washington soon.

"I anticipate this administration supporting a delegate to Congress and I anticipate us getting seated this year -- in this session, knock on wood," Kimberly Teehee, Cherokee Nation's director of government relations, said on a Thursday virtual forum hosted by Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Outreach.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. nominated Teehee for the post in 2019, citing a right granted the tribe under the 1835 Treaty of New Echota with the federal government.

"That is an effort that we will be pushing even harder in 2021," Hoskin said Thursday. "She needs to be seated in the United States House of Representatives. If you want Congress to get better, then our delegate needs to be seated, because she will make Congress better."

Teehee, who worked in the Obama White House, said she believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will wait to seat her until Deb Haaland, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Department of the Interior, is officially seated, becoming the first Native American woman in a Cabinet post.

"We do believe, just because I worked on the Hill for so long, instinctively I know how this Speaker works," Teehee said. "She likes to work in coordination with the White House, and for something as historic as seating a delegate for the very first time in fulfillment of a treaty right that is unchallenged, I can't imagine she would actually take that action until Deb, maybe, is seated, because she will want some nod from this administration that they support that action."

Pelosi's office did not return a request for comment.

Teehee said Haaland has met with Okla. GOP Sen. James Lankford, who now sits on the Senate committee responsible for her confirmation, and a call has been scheduled between Lankford and Hoskin to express Cherokee Nation's support for Haaland to lead Interior.

Teehee also suggested tribal citizens write their current members of Congress expressing support for her being seated as Congressional delegate, noting Cherokee Nation has a template letter available.

When seated, Cherokee Nation's delegate would be a non-voting member of Congress, similar to those representing U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

Tags: 
Cherokee Nation
indian country
Chuck Hoskin Jr.
kim teehee

Related Content

Oklahoma Tribes Want Criminal Justice Agreements With State

By Jan 18, 2021
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tribe leaders of the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations want Congress to allow them to make agreements with the state of Oklahoma in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding criminal jurisdictions.

Tribes Try To Shield Elders And Their Knowledge From Virus

By Dec 28, 2020
Cherokee Nation

As Monica Harvey watched, crowds flocked to a Sam’s Club in northern Arizona where she works, picking shelves clean of toilet paper and canned goods. Native American seniors couldn’t move fast enough, and Harvey saw their faces fall when they reached empty shelves.

The Navajo woman wanted to help tribal elders get household staples without leaving their homes and risking exposure to COVID-19, so she started Defend Our Community, a group that delivers supplies.

Stitt Seeks Negotiations With Tribal Leaders

By Jan 22, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday invited leaders of the Five Tribes of Oklahoma to begin formal negotiations related to last year’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty.

Stitt said in a statement he will welcome the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole nations to begin discussions “to address and resolve the potential issues that have arisen” as a result of the ruling. Stitt didn’t say when those discussions might begin.