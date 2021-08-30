City Of Tulsa Letting 5 Downtown Property Owners Out Of Tax Covenants Because Of The Pandemic

By 8 minutes ago

The City of Tulsa is releasing five companies that own downtown property from their tax covenants after just a few years.

The tax covenants are part of agreements Valley National Bank, Vast Bank NA, PH Stadium Hospitality LLC, WPX Energy Headquarters LLC and 403 Cheyenne LLC have with the city in which rising property tax values in designated districts are set aside to help fund development assistance and public improvements.

The longest-standing covenants started in November 2018.

"The pandemic had a downward effect not only last year, but on this year’s property assessments because the Tulsa County assessor uses the income approach. So, as we saw incomes drop because of the pandemic, the actual property valuations decreased as well, and it has led to this situation where a number of the development agreements that we have, the minimum tax covenant amount actually exceeds the taxes owed on the property," said Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity Director of Economic Incentives Spencer Mitchell.

The tax covenants were to last up to 25 years. While they have been set aside, the companies’ development agreements with the city and related financial assistance will continue.

Tags: 
City of Tulsa
Downtown Tulsa
Economic Development

Related Content

City Of Tulsa Developing COVID Vaccination Incentive For Employees

By Aug 25, 2021
CVS Health

The City of Tulsa is considering putting federal virus relief money toward vaccination incentives, but only for city employees.

A working group is set to propose a $250 payment to employees who have been fully vaccinated or who get fully vaccinated. Employees in departments where 70% of workers get vaccinated would get an additional $250.

The incentives would be paid for from the city’s nearly $88 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan.

Redbud Valley Nature Preserve Closing Until May 2022 For Ecological Recovery

By Aug 23, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve is closing to the public until May 2022.

The closure is effective Aug. 30. The preserve is currently open Saturdays and Sundays. Chief Naturalist and Oxley Nature Center and Redbud Valley Nature Preserve Director Eddie Reese said attendance has boomed in the past year, and that’s meant more problems.

"And so, we have some plants being poached — some rare plants — and we have off-trail hiking, which causes erosion, graffiti on the rocks and the trees and things like that," Reese said.

Tulsa Rep. Don Ross Honored With Designation On Gilcrease Expressway

By Aug 18, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

A portion of the Gilcrease Expressway is now designated the Don Ross Expressway.

The 2.2-mile stretch honoring the civil rights leader and former state lawmaker is between Lewis Avenue and L.L. Tisdale Parkway.

Ross served in the Oklahoma House from 1983 to 2003. In the early 2000s, Ross helped secure $32 million in funding to build the Gilcrease Expressway. One of his sons, Ed Ross, told his father at a dedication on Wednesday that was just a small part of what he accomplished for his constituents.