Company Recalls Contaminated Milk Given To Oklahoma Children

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some Oklahoma schools are advising people to throw away milk products received from districts last week after a dairy company recalled its chocolate milk because some of it may have been contaminated. 

Hiland Dairy is recalling 4,800 cases of its one-half pint 1% low fat chocolate milk made at the Norman, Oklahoma, plant because some of that milk may contain food-grade sanitizers, which can make people sick if consumed. 

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital reported examining 50 children who were sick after drinking the milk and 28 were brought to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to be evaluated and monitored.

“Hiland Dairy was saddened to learn today that a product from our Norman, Oklahoma Plant had been improperly filled and caused several children and their families additional distress at an already worrisome time,” said President and CEO Gary Aggus.

Edmond Public Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools urged families to discard milk products distributed last week at schools. 

“OKCPS School Nutrition Service is completing an audit of our Hiland Dairy products at all schools to determine if we received any of the recalled products,” the district said in a statement. “OKCPS will properly discard any recalled products to ensure it’s not served in cafeterias or at our drive-thru locations.”

Hiland Dairy said it’s working with the Food and Drug Administration on handling the contaminated products.

According to the FDA recall notice, the milk was distributed in the Oklahoma City metro area; western Oklahoma; and Dallas, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas.

