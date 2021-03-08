COVID Update: Downward Trends Continue For New Cases, Hospitalizations

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 165 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 429,162.

Tulsa County had 40 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 71,581, second to Oklahoma County's 81,751.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 641 to 611. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. It has remained under 1,000 since Feb. 19.

Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 85 to 83. The record is 647, set Jan. 9.

The state health department has started reporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's provisional death count in its daily updates. That count is based on death certificates entered into a vital statistics system and is updated on weekdays. As of Monday, the CDC counted 7,219 Oklahomans dead from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from Friday. The CDC places 1,706 of those deaths in Tulsa County. County-level data is updated weekly.

There were 367 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Friday evening, 29 fewer than on Thursday. The highest number so far was 1,994 hospitalized on Jan. 5. There were 103 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Friday, 10 fewer than on Thursday. KWGS is basing hospitalization and ICU bed numbers on the total across all types of facilities. The state changed to reporting just acute care hospitals but still gives numbers for focus, rehabilitation and tribal facilities.

Over the course of the pandemic, 24,331 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 78 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Friday evening, six fewer than on Thursday. The state's reporting change does not affect regional numbers.

As of Sunday, the state reported 14% of adult ICU beds and 19% of medical surgery beds available across all facility types. As of Friday, all of the state's hospital regions were at tier one of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning less than 15% of patients have tested positive for COVID for at least three consecutive days.

The state health department reported 413 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 412,590. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 12,038 active cases of COVID-19, 248 fewer than the day before. The record is 43,163, set Jan. 11. Despite the change in death reporting, active cases are being reported as total cases less patients considered recovered and deaths confirmed by the state health department.

Tulsa County reported 52 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 69,508. The county has 1,350 active cases, 12 fewer than the day before. The record is 6,731, set Jan. 11.

The state's reported overall positive test rate was 11% on Friday, unchanged for nearly a week. Out of 11,750 tests reported on Friday, 5.2% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state used to report its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Friday, that rate was 12%, unchanged for nearly a week.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.