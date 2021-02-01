COVID Update: January Deaths Shattered December Record

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 1,396 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 390,868,

Tulsa County had 265 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 64,380, second to Oklahoma County's 75,356.

The state added 98,536 cases of COVID-19 to its total in January, the most of any month so far and a 5.7% increase from the previous high in December.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 2,340 to 2,288. The average has stayed below 3,000 for 14 days. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average dropped from 424 to 413. It has stayed below 500 for 13 days. The record is 647, set Jan. 9. Oct. 29 was the last time the seven-day average was below 100.

The state reported 17 deaths. When deaths occurred is not immediately reported. Two were in Tulsa County: a man 50 to 64 years old, and a man 65 or older.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 3,564 Oklahomans. To date, 589 Tulsa County residents have been reported dead, the most in the state. The state has reported an average of 38.7 deaths the past seven days.

In January, the state reported 1,058 deaths, the most in a single month so far. January's record number of reported deaths was up 42% from the previous record, set in December.

There were 1,291 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Friday evening, 66 fewer than on Thursday. The highest number so far was 1,994 hospitalized on Jan. 5. There were 375 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Friday, 12 fewer than on Thursday. KWGS is basing hospitalization and ICU bed numbers on the total across all types of facilities. The state changed this week to reporting just acute care hospitals but still gives numbers for focus, rehabilitation and tribal facilities.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 285 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Friday evening, 25 fewer than on Thursday. The state's reporting change does not affect regional numbers.

Over the course of the pandemic, 21,957 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the state reported 9% of adult ICU beds and 18% of medical surgery beds available across all facility types. As of Friday, four of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The Tulsa, east central and southeast regions are currently at tier two. The northwest region is at tier one. The OKC region has ranged from 30% to 33% recently.

The state health department reported 1,654 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 358,040. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 29,264 active cases of COVID-19, 275 fewer than the day before. The record is 43,163, set Jan. 11.

Tulsa County reported 322 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 59,067. The county has 4,724 active cases, 59 fewer than the day before. The record is 6,731, set Jan. 11.

The state's reported overall positive test rate was 11.4% on Friday, unchanged for two weeks. Out of 26,163 tests reported on Friday, 12.4% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state used to report its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Friday, that rate was 12.1%, the same it had been all week.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.