Tulsans brace for Winter Storm Fern

Daily life is about to be disrupted across Oklahoma as Winter Storm Fern bears down on the state.

Six to 12 inches of snow are predicted north of Interstate 40. More sleet and freezing rain are expected south. The National Weather Service advises travel will likely become impossible and power outages could happen.

Tulsan Catherine Peters said she’s been busy.

“I stocked my back porch with firewood. I got bread and milk. I did the laundry yesterday, gotta take it off the clothesline so I’ll have all my sweatpants, so I can hole up next to the wood stove and have peanut butter sandwiches,” said Peters.

Temperatures will drop as low as -15 over the weekend. The NWS advises that preparations be completed by early Friday.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from noon Friday until late Sunday morning.

