© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsans brace for Winter Storm Fern

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:08 PM CST

Daily life is about to be disrupted across Oklahoma as Winter Storm Fern bears down on the state.

Six to 12 inches of snow are predicted north of Interstate 40. More sleet and freezing rain are expected south. The National Weather Service advises travel will likely become impossible and power outages could happen.

Tulsan Catherine Peters said she’s been busy.

“I stocked my back porch with firewood. I got bread and milk. I did the laundry yesterday, gotta take it off the clothesline so I’ll have all my sweatpants, so I can hole up next to the wood stove and have peanut butter sandwiches,” said Peters.

Temperatures will drop as low as -15 over the weekend. The NWS advises that preparations be completed by early Friday.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from noon Friday until late Sunday morning.
Tags
Local & Regional Winter weather
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served aboard the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10).
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell