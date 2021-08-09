Despite 'Pandemic Center', Oklahoma Still Last In Nation For COVID Sample Sequencing

  • Oklahoma State Department of Health

Despite touting the ability to genomically sequence COVID-19 samples as a driving force behind investment into the state's Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence, which opened in January, Oklahoma continues to rank last in the nation for percentage of positive COVID samples sequenced, according to federal data.

Just 0.24% of positive COVID-19 samples have been sequenced, according to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dated Aug. 3.

In February, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said the pandemic center, which Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last year would use $25 million in money from the CARES Act COVID relief package, among other funding sources, was "ramping up" its sequencing.

"Sequencing is one of the OPCIE’s core research and development capabilities that will ultimately help inform the nation’s public health responses," the department said in a February press release.

“We are excited to get our sequencing capability fully operational, as COVID-19 variants are spreading rapidly throughout our global communities," Dr. Michael Kayser, then the director of the pandemic center, said in February. “This is exactly the type of critical research and development endeavor this center was established to do to improve our overall health response and outcomes. The United States is severely behind the global curve in its capabilities to sequence for the coronavirus, but with the OPCIE, Oklahoma is able to perform the necessary research that will set the standard for all of us to begin prioritizing the investment in our current and future public health responses.” 

“Sequencing viruses is crucial to our understanding of a disease and ability to mount a response to it,” said then-State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor in the February release.

Kayser resigned from the role in April, the same month Taylor left his state epidemiologist role for a new position at the department. Taylor's replacement, Jolianne Stone, is Oklahoma's fourth state epidemiologist of the current pandemic.

Dr. Anuj Malik, infectious disease medical director at Tulsa's Ascension St. John Medical Center, said Friday he hoped the state begins sequencing more robustly.

"I would be quite interested in finding a way to easily submit samples for genetic sequencing, and that's not been sort of readily available," Malik said, responding to a question regarding what, if anything, health care leaders need from state government that they aren't currently getting.  

"I don't know what to do about that. I just call my infection prevention people, get another swab, it takes several days and so on. If there was a way for us to do that in the state, I think it would keep tabs on what happening. I think it would be helpful at a population level," Malik said.

In a Thursday press release, Oklahoma Secretary of Science and Innovation said the issue was with providers, not the pandemic center.

"Unfortunately, the lab can only sequence the samples it receives. We need providers’ help in sending us positive samples for sequencing," Pollard said.

The launch of the pandemic center and simultaneous move of the state's public health laboratory from Oklahoma City to Stillwater in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was controversial, and received criticism from lawmakers of both parties, representatives for state workers and health professionals.

Public Health

Related Content

CDC: Oklahoma Ranks Last Of All States For Percent Of COVID Samples Sequenced For Variant Detection

By Jun 18, 2021
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Oklahoma ranks 50th in the nation for percent of COVID-19 test samples being sequenced to detect virus variants of concern, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

"Oklahoma has sequenced 0.18% of the positive tests that we've seen coming through on the state level," said Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, on a Tuesday press briefing conducted virtually by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

State Lawmakers From Both Parties Question Stitt's Move On State Health Lab

By Oct 14, 2020
Youtube / Oklahoma State Department of Health

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are both expressing concern over Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's announcement last week that the state's public health lab will be moved from Oklahoma City to Stillwater, using a combination of state funds and federal coronavirus relief funding.

In a Monday press release, Rep. Ryan Martinez (R-Edmond) said he would be filing legislation to keep the lab in the state capital and "question[ed] if this is the best use of CARES Act funds."

Reached by phone Wednesday, Martinez said he first heard about the plan on the news.

State Officials Say New Public Health Lab In Stillwater Is On Track

By Jun 2, 2021

State officials said Tuesday they are on track to have Oklahoma’s new public health lab in Stillwater fully operational by October.

Newborn screening and COVID-19 sequencing are now being done there. Newborn screening tests had been outsourced to a Pennsylvania lab, while COVID sequencing remained in Oklahoma City.

A dedicated team is working on the lab build out. Health department officials expect the lab will be capable of handling sexually transmitted disease, tuberculosis, rabies, mycology and microbiology testing by the fall.