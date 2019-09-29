Fall? Not Yet!

A few thunderstorms are possible mainly across eastern Oklahoma this afternoon. One or two may pose a limited severe threat for gusty winds and large hail. Most areas will stay dry, but if you do have outdoor plans, be prepared to move indoors if thunderstorms approach your area. Above normal temperatures will continue for much of the work week with highs averaging in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. A cold front will approach the area by Wednesday with a chance for showers and storms on Wednesday afternoon for northeast Oklahoma. Showers and thunderstorms are possible for areas in southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas by Thursday morning. A welcome cooldown is expected for northern parts of the area Thursday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.