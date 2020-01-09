Flu Deaths Hit 12 in Oklahoma

The first flu statistics for 2020 in Oklahoma are in and nearly 200 more people have been hospitalized in just the past week. Twelve people have died, four of those in Tulsa County. Tulsa Health Department Epidemiology Supervisor Jessica Rice says we’re just now reaching peak season, but flu cases can continue into April or May in the Sooner State.

Tulsa County leads all other counties in flu deaths with four and flu hospitalizations with 157. A total of 649 people have been hospitalized statewide. Of the twelve deaths in Oklahoma, all except one land in the population group aged 50 years or older…a category more susceptible to flu’s effects.