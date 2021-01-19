Garth Brooks Joins Lineup Of Entertainers At Biden Inaugural

By 49 minutes ago
  • Facebook / Garth Brooks

NEW YORK (AP) — Add Oklahoman Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household,” the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.” 

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

Brooks said that for this week’s inaugural, he will perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S. 

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious “We Shall Be Free,” which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided,” he said.

Tags: 
garth brooks
2020 Election
Joe Biden
Inauguration

Related Content

Oklahoma National Guard Deploying To Washington And Oklahoma City To Defend Capitols

By Jan 15, 2021
National Guard / Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr

The Oklahoma National Guard is deploying personnel to both Washington, D.C., and Oklahoma City to support law enforcement efforts to defend the state and national capitols after last week's deadly insurrection during a joint session of Congress.

Lankford Takes No Responsibility For Attack; Not Ruling Out Voting For Trump Impeachment

By Jan 13, 2021
C-SPAN

[Click here to hear and read the transcript of the full, unedited 21 minute interview with Public Radio Tulsa and Sen. Lankford.]