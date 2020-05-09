Governor Visits Businesses As COVID-19 Reopening Plan Continues Apace

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt paid visits to an Oklahoma City fitness center and a department store, both of which were allowed to open last week under the governor’s reopening plan.

If hospital rates remain at a “manageable level” for the next week, Stitt’s plan calls for organized sports activities, funerals and weddings, and children’s nursery operations at houses of worship to resume next Friday. Bars will also be allowed to reopen with diminished standing-room occupancy.

Oklahoma health officials reported nearly 100 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths on Friday.

The six new reported deaths bring the state’s death toll to 266, while the number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma has now topped 4,400. The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can have the disease without showing symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.