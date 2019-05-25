Jazz Recordings from Fifty Years Ago -- It's 1969 on All This Jazz

Join us for the next edition of All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 25th, right here on KWGS-FM. And cue the bell-bottoms, sideburns, and lava lamps…as our thematic hour, running from 11pm till midnight, will be Recorded in 1969: Jazz from Fifty Years Ago.

Every Saturday night, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of our show on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.)

From Don Cherry to Don Byron, Kenny Wheeler to Kenny Barron, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, and Duke Ellington to Duke Jordan, All This Jazz delights in modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we always enjoy sharing as much with our listeners.

Tune in, music buffs! You'll be glad you did. (Also, note that ATJ playlist information can usually be found here...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)