Johnson & Johnson Wants Judge to Recheck His Math

In August, Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman ordered Johnson and Johnson to pay $572 million toward the cost of addressing the opioid drug crisis. The judge based his decision on what the state said it would cost for one year of abatement.

Now, in its appeal, lawyers for Johnson and Johnson claim the judge inadvertently added three zeros in one portion of the calculation. They say the amount for neonatal abstinence syndrome should be $107,600, not the $107.6 million written in the decision.

The judge will consider the issue at a hearing in Norman later this month. The company has also announced a tentative $20 million dollar settlement with two counties in Ohio. The proposed deal would winnow the number of defendants to six in a federal trial scheduled this month in a lawsuit brought by more than 2,500 counties, cities, and Native American tribes.