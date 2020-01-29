Jury Awards $20M to Families of Two Rig Workers Killed in Quinton Gas Well Explosion

A jury awarded plaintiffs $20 million Tuesday in a wrongful death lawsuit over a 2018 gas well explosion in Quinton.

The families Josh Ray and Cody Risk, two of five rig workers killed in the explosion, will receive $10 million each.

The jury found four different companies partially responsible, and the money awarded will be split among them accordingly, with Red Mountain and Crescent Consulting paying 60%, Patterson UTI 30%, and National Oilwell Varco 10%.

The jury's $20 million award is the largest in Pittsburg County history.

Families of the other three workers — Matt Smith, Parker Waldridge and Roger Cunningham — have also filed lawsuits.