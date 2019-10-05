Largest Tribal Outpatient Health Facility in U.S. Opening First Phase to Patients

The Cherokee Nation’s new four-story, 469,000 square foot outpatient health center will open its optometry, audiology, physical rehabilitation, behavioral health, radiology, lab and pharmacy services October 7th. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will also be on hand to announce a major health initiative as part of his first 100 days in office.

The new facility is the largest tribal outpatient health center in the country and is opening in phases in October.

“The Cherokee Nation is excited to open this beautiful new facility that allows us to serve more of our citizens, and offer more services than they ever had before,” Chief Hoskin said. “This facility is a real game changer that will improve our overall health system and is a huge investment in our local economy.”

The Cherokee Nation invested about $200 million of its general fund dollars into the facility’s construction and the purchase of equipment. Indian Health Service is funding $100 million per year in staffing and operating costs as part of the historic joint venture agreement with the tribe.

Following Monday’s opening of the health center’s first phase, primary care, dental and resident clinic services will open to patients on Oct. 21, and a grand opening ceremony is being planned for November 14.

Cherokee Nation operates the largest tribal health system in the country with more than 1.3 million patient visits per year.