Lawmakers Consider a Plan to Ease the Impact of Natural Disasters

Tulsa County presents a plan to greatly reduce the impact of future floods and other natural disasters. The idea was outlined to an interim legislative committee studying the 2019 floods. County Governmental Affairs Director Terry Simonson says the proposal is to allow up to 2 mills of ad valorem taxes to be spent on disaster recovery and mitigation. Not just floods, but tornadoes, wildfires, and ice storms and other disasters would be included.

It would be by county option, but could mean $13-million a year to Tulsa County. State lawmakers would have to approve sending it to the counties.