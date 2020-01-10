NBA's Kanter Seeks to Open Oklahoma School

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Enes Kanter plans to open a charter school in the metro area that primarily serves low-income minority students and those from immigrant families with limited English-speaking abilities.

The Oklahoman reports that Kanter notified Oklahoma City Public Schools of his intentions to open the Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning. He and a group of “civic-minded individuals” from the city will submit a charter school application to the school district on Tuesday.

The city's School Board will consider their application in a vote. The letter states that they want to pick a site where “the need is high.”