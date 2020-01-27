Oklahoma Arts Council About out of Money for Arts in Alternative Education Grants Program

Art programs in alternative schools supported by the Oklahoma Arts Council are in jeopardy.

Between all grant programs being scaled back as state appropriations fell over the past decade and the loss of funding through the State Department of Education in 2016, the arts council had been funding its arts in alternative education grants through a revolving fund.

"At the end of this fiscal year, we’ll have $4,320 left in that fund. So, there is no safety net left," said Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples.

Sharples said Oklahoma is one of just a few states with an arts program focused on high-risk youth.

"Goals of this program aim to reduce dropout rates, prevent juvenile delinquency, increase student attendance, help them increase their opportunities to complete high school, and empower students with skills to enhance their college and career readiness," Sharples said.

Grants can be used to give kids in alternative schools access to dance, visual arts, music and other disciplines makes a big difference. Sharples read to lawmakers from a letter from Glenna Pace, who teaches drawing, pastels and mosaics at Fame Academy in Comanche.

"Many of the students come to our school with very negative school experiences. Fame changes these experiences from negative to positive, and art is a large part of this transformation," Sharples said.

Sharples said state funding for the arts council has dwindled over the past decade, leading to drastic reductions in all grant programs and making it harder to support rural communities.