Oklahoma Attorney General Files Brief in Private School Scholarship Case Before U.S. Supreme Court

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to protect state programs that use tax credits to provide scholarships to private schools.

Hunter argues tax credits are not direct state aid, so they don’t run afoul of prohibitions on state money being used to fund religious institutions.

The Supreme Court is considering a case from Montana where courts ruled against a program granting tax credits to people who donated to a scholarship program. Scholarships could be used for students attending religious schools.