Oklahoma Black Caucus Condemns Plans To Object To Electoral College Votes

By 40 minutes ago

The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus includes (back row, from left) Rep. Monroe Nichols, Sen. George Young, Rep. Jason Lowe, Sen. Kevin Matthews, (front row, from left) Rep. Regina Goodwin, Rep. Ajay Pittman and Rep. Merelyn Bell. Rep. Mauree Turner, elected in 2020, is also a member.
Credit Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus

The state’s legislative Black caucus said on Tuesday they strongly oppose objections to the Electoral College vote planned by Republicans from Oklahoma and other states.

Sen. James Lankford and Rep. Markwayne Mullin have said they will do so. Rep. Kevin Hern is expected to as well. All base their objections on unproven claims of widespread fraud.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) is the Oklahoma Black Caucus Chair. She said objectors have had two months to prove any claims of fraud.

"People have asked for the evidence to be brought forth. It has not been brought forth. I don’t know how a 15-member commission is going to do what the United States Supreme Court — they didn’t find any evidence. The states did not find evidence. The elections were certified," Goodwin said.

The Trump campaign and surrogates have had dozens of lawsuits alleging voting irregularities and other problems thrown out of courts across the country since he lost the election. Several of those rulings were from judges Trump appointed.

State Sen. George Young (D-Oklahoma City) said the places Republican lawmakers are questioning also happen to have large communities of color.

"You know, once again, the attempt is being made to denigrate the vote of minorities, in particular, the African Americans. And I just think that’s so disgusting," Young said.

The other members of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus are Vice-Chair Rep. Jason Lowe, Sen. Kevin Matthews, Rep. Monroe Nichols, Rep. Merleyn Bell, Rep. Ajay Pittman and Rep. Mauree Turner.

Tags: 
2020 Election

Related Content

Inhofe Declines To Join Lankford, Says Objecting To Electoral Votes Violates Senate Oath Of Office

By 8 hours ago
Office of Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma's senior U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a Tuesday statement that he will not join fellow Republican Okla. Sen. James Lankford and other Republicans in objecting to the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

On Telephone Town Hall, Mullin Laments Misinformation While Spreading His Own

By 9 hours ago
Facebook / Congressman Markwayne Mullin

"There's a lot of misinformation that's floating out there," Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said near the beginning of a Monday night telephone town hall, "and we want to discuss some of that." 

Lankford Among Republican Senators Supporting Effort To Undo Trump's Election Loss

By Jan 4, 2021
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The unprecedented Republican effort to overturn the presidential election has been condemned by an outpouring of current and former GOP officials warning the effort to sow doubt in Joe Biden’s win and keep President Donald Trump in office is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy.