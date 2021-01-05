Oklahoma Black Caucus Condemns Plans To Object To Electoral College Votes

The state’s legislative Black caucus said on Tuesday they strongly oppose objections to the Electoral College vote planned by Republicans from Oklahoma and other states.

Sen. James Lankford and Rep. Markwayne Mullin have said they will do so. Rep. Kevin Hern is expected to as well. All base their objections on unproven claims of widespread fraud.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) is the Oklahoma Black Caucus Chair. She said objectors have had two months to prove any claims of fraud.

"People have asked for the evidence to be brought forth. It has not been brought forth. I don’t know how a 15-member commission is going to do what the United States Supreme Court — they didn’t find any evidence. The states did not find evidence. The elections were certified," Goodwin said.

The Trump campaign and surrogates have had dozens of lawsuits alleging voting irregularities and other problems thrown out of courts across the country since he lost the election. Several of those rulings were from judges Trump appointed.

State Sen. George Young (D-Oklahoma City) said the places Republican lawmakers are questioning also happen to have large communities of color.

"You know, once again, the attempt is being made to denigrate the vote of minorities, in particular, the African Americans. And I just think that’s so disgusting," Young said.

The other members of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus are Vice-Chair Rep. Jason Lowe, Sen. Kevin Matthews, Rep. Monroe Nichols, Rep. Merleyn Bell, Rep. Ajay Pittman and Rep. Mauree Turner.