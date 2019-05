A state Health Department survey shows that almost 1,200 kindergartners in Oklahoma declined mandatory immunizations during the 2017-18 school year with exemption rates at some schools surpassing 20%. Figures obtained by the Tulsa World from the state Department of Health indicates around 90% of kindergartners have up-to-date vaccinations. But the inoculation rates are lower at a few individual schools. Parents can exempt their kids from inoculations on medical, religious or personal grounds.