Performance Oklahoma: Joel Levine Farewell concert--OKC Philharmonic

Joel Levine, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s founding music director and conductor returned to the podium to conduct his farewell concert with the orchestra on Saturday, November 3rd at the Civic Center Music Hall, the program featuring two works performed by the Philharmonic in the orchestra’s very first concert given in October of 1989, Maurice Ravel’s Bolero and the Symphony No. 4 in f minor, Op 36 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. And, to open the concert, Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait is offered to commemorate Maestro Levine’s 30 year friendship with the Philharmonic’s executive director Eddie Walker, who serves as the work’s narrator. The Oklahoma City Philharmonic marks both its 30th anniversary year and the start of new music director Alexander Mickelthwate’s tenure this season. The concert commemorating Joel Levine’s retirement as the orchestra’s founding music director was planned for presentation this past May but was delayed while Maestro Levine battled cancer and the effects of chemotherapy. This past June, the orchestra’s board of directors bestowed upon him the official title of “Founder and Music Director Emeritus” and post retirement he will serve as the Philharmonic’s archivist and historian and will also conduct from time to time, appearing with the orchestra this week for the annual "Christmas Show."

This program airs Saturday, December 1st, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.