Roughnecks Terminate Player's Contract After Racial Abuse

The Tulsa Roughnecks cut one of their leading players a day after their 1–1 draw with Oklahoma City Energy FC on Saturday night.

Energy captain Atiba Harris tweeted Saturday he was called the "N-word not once but twice" during the game.

After a club investigation, the Roughnecks terminated midfielder Fabian Bastidas' contract.

"The player’s actions are a violation of the league’s zero-tolerance policy, and do not represent the beliefs and values of our club — nor the community we represent," Roughnecks President Barry Williams said in a statement. "As an organization, we sincerely apologize to Atiba Harris and OKC Energy FC, and will do what is necessary to prevent this type of behavior in the future."

Bastidas played in all nine Roughnecks games this season, starting seven and accumulating the eighth-most minutes played. He had two goals and one assist, and led the team with four yellow cards.