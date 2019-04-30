Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Possible into Wednesday

Tulsa may get hit by multiple rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Some thunderstorms could be severe, with the potential for 70-mph winds, golf ball–size hail and heavy rain along with them.

There's a flash flood watch in effect for the Tulsa area until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

There’s a good chance for more storms Wednesday, and they could pop up every day this week.

The National Weather Service thinks the cold front Tuesday's storms bring will push storm activity south and east, but what actually happens depends on Tuesday's storm activity.

The National Weather Service advises having multiple ways to get weather alerts like flood warnings or tornado watches, like a radio, TV, smartphone and weather radio.